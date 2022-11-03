Buccaneers Star Has Honest Reaction To Warren Sapp's Criticism

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: NFL television commentator Warren Sapp receives his NFL Hall of Fame ring during halftime ceremonies as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Miami Dolphins November 11, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tampa won 22 - 19. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Warren Sapp made some headlines earlier this week with a comment about Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White.

Sapp, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2003, said in a video that White should be stripped of his captaincy after he didn't like his compete level in last Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45," Sapp said. "How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I'd ask for your C off your chest."

White then saw those comments and didn't think much of them.

“The people that know football know what’s going on," White said.

White finished that game with 10 tackles, but it didn't matter since the Bucs lost, 27-22. They've lost three games in a row and sit at 3-5 heading into this Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be nationally televised by CBS.