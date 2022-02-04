Buccaneers Star Sends Clear Message After Tom Brady’s Retirement

For most, the retirement of Tom Brady marks an end to the Buccaneers’ days as a title contender. But according to star edge rusher Shaq Barrett, the remaining Tampa Bay squad still has what it takes to make a Super Bowl run in the future.

“We most definitely are still going to be contenders,” Barrett said, per the team’s website. “We’ve still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl. And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it’s a replication. Whoever it takes, we’re going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do. The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams — whatever it is, we’re going to make it happen.”

Barrett is making these statements based around a team with an unknown quarterback leader. As of right now, the Bucs are rostering veteran backup Blaine Gabbert and former second-round pick Kyle Trask.

Barrett conceded that “trying to find somebody to replace Tom Brady is impossible,” but he feels the talent and postseason experience throughout the squad will carry them to future success.

In today’s game, the key to success heavily revolves around who’s operating at the quarterback position. While Barrett may have high hopes for his team, it’s hard to be too confident in the Buccaneers’ future until we know who’ll be taking snaps under center.