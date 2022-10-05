Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Sudden Retirement

33-year-old wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday.

He suited up in just two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it quits.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband," he agents Joel and Justin Turner said, per NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

After starting the year as an unrestricted free agent, Beasley signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad in Week 3. He was elevated to the active roster for Tampa Bay's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Over two games, he reeled in four catches for 17 yards.

Through seven years with Dallas, three with Buffalo and this year's short stint with Tampa Bay, Beasley finishes his NFL career with 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.