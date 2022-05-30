Buccaneers Wide Receiver Was Arrested Monday Morning

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news.

According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning.

Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

The 25-year-old wide receiver has spent the last two years on the Bucs' practice squad.

Jonsen was a highly-touted quarterback recruit coming out of high school. He began his collegiate career at the University of Oregon, but never saw the field. He left Eugene for Riverside City College - where he spent one season - in 2017.

Jonsen eventually transferred to Montana State and flourished. The versatile offensive player was an all-purpose weapon for the Bobcats.

Here's what Jonsen's Montana State bio has to say about him:

First Team All-Big Sky All-Purpose... third on the team in rushing, third in passing, second in receiving... rushed for 105 yards against NAU, and scored two toucheowns against Cal Poly, one that ended the game in overtime... caught five passes for 109 yards against Sac State... served team captain. (2018) A versatile offensive player, lining up at receiver and quarterback... finished among the top three Bobcats in passes, catches, and rushes... 11 catches for 101 yards receiving against the Grizzlies, including a key fourth-quarter catch to set up the score that drew MSU withing 25-22 on the way to the Bobcat win... 26 yards rushing with a touchdown, 76 yards receiving with a touchdown, and 10 yards passing vs. UIW in the playoff win.

Jonsen is expected to compete for a spot on the Buccaneers' 53-man roster later this fall.