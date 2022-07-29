Buccaneers Will Reportedly "Focus" On 1 Replacement For Ryan Jensen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fearing the worst after Ryan Jensen's training camp injury on Thursday — "the worst" being a season-ending knee injury.

So, where will the Bucs look if their fears are confirmed by MRI results?

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, option No. 1 to replace the Pro-Bowl center is backup Robert Hainsey.

"If the Bucs’ fears following yesterday’s injury to Ryan Jensen are confirmed by MRI, look for the team to focus on Robert Hainsey as his replacement. The team is high on Hainsey, and he’ll get every chance before considering outside options. They also likes Nick Leverett, too," Darlington reports.

Hainsey, a former standout tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, was selected by the Buccaneers with a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The young offensive lineman played right tackle for his entire collegiate career, but showed promise as a center/guard during his Senior Bowl week. He appeared in nine games for the Bucs this past season.

Hainsey spent much of his offseason training with Tampa Bay assistant A.Q. Shipley, who spent 12 years in the NFL as a starting center, per BucsWire.

“This kid’s gonna be good,” Shipley said.

Should the Bucs stick with their up-and-coming center or search the free-agent market for a veteran filler?