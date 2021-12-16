Byron Leftwich Responds To The Jaguars Coaching Rumors

Soon after Urban Meyer was fired from his head coaching position in Jacksonville last night, several big-name NFL assistants were named as possible replacements — including Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

But when asked about the job opening on Thursday, the third-year OC under Bruce Arians dismissed the inquiries.

“I’m just trying to win a division,” Leftwich said, per Bucs insider Rick Stroud.

When asked about a HC opening in Jacksonville, Byron Leftwich walked off saying “I’m just trying to win a division.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 16, 2021

Byron Leftwich and his high-powered offense are on their way to doing just that. With a 10-3 record on the year, the Bucs are four games ahead of the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. His Tampa Bay squad currently hold the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC.

Coming off last year’s Super Bowl title, Leftwich has Tom Brady and the Bucs offense operating as the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL — logging a league-leading 410.2 yards and 31.5 points per game.

If Leftwich were to consider the job in Jacksonville, the former Jaguars quarterback would be an excellent mentor and offensive gameplanner for No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

For now, Leftwich will focus on furthering his team’s division lead with a matchup against the Saints on Sunday.