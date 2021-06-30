Bucks Announce Status Update For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have released a status update on Giannis Antetokounmpo, tweeting that the superstar forward will not return for the remainder of Game 4.

Giannis suffered a gruesome-looking left knee injury midway through the third quarter. The early diagnosis is a “hyperextension,” but MRI tests will surely give us information on further damage sometime in the coming days.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee hyperextension) will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021

Giannis is the most recent in a long line of NBA superstars to miss time with injury this offseason.

On the other side of the court, Hawks point guard Trae Young was also ruled out for tonight’s contest after suffering a foot injury in the third quarter of Game 3.

Without Giannis, the Bucks have fallen to a near 20-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

For the sake of Milwaukee and the NBA world as a whole, hopefully Giannis is able to make a swift return.

Stay tuned for updates on his developing injury situation.