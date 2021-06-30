The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bucks Announce Status Update For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacting to a call during a game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks have released a status update on Giannis Antetokounmpo, tweeting that the superstar forward will not return for the remainder of Game 4.

Giannis suffered a gruesome-looking left knee injury midway through the third quarter. The early diagnosis is a “hyperextension,” but MRI tests will surely give us information on further damage sometime in the coming days.

Giannis is the most recent in a long line of NBA superstars to miss time with injury this offseason.

On the other side of the court, Hawks point guard Trae Young was also ruled out for tonight’s contest after suffering a foot injury in the third quarter of Game 3.

Without Giannis, the Bucks have fallen to a near 20-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

For the sake of Milwaukee and the NBA world as a whole, hopefully Giannis is able to make a swift return.

Stay tuned for updates on his developing injury situation.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.