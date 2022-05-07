Look: Bucks vs. Celtics Ends In Chaotic Fashion

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks battle for a loose ball at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the Bucks vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs series lived up to the hype.

With just seconds left in the game, Boston trailed Milwaukee by three. Marcus Smart went to the free-throw line after a foul on the Bucks.

Smart made the first, but missed the second. An aggressive push for the rebound resulted in a put-back attempt by Smart, which missed.

Boston had three more looks at a potential game-tying shot at the rim, but couldn't convert.

"So close" is right. A mere inches proved to be the difference between overtime and a 2-1 series deficit for the C's.

The Celtics now trail the Bucks 2-1. Game 4 is Monday night in Milwaukee.