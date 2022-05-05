Bucks Release "Update" On Khris Middleton's Status

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 11: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks lays in a shot against Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 112-99. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

All-Star forward Khris Middleton has missed the last five postseason games since suffering a sprained MCL in Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

On Thursday, the Bucks offered a vague update on Middleton's recovery process. The 30-year-old star is apparently making "steady progress" on the left knee injury.

"Khris Middleton continues to make steady progress on his left knee injury rehabilitation and additional updates will be provided as appropriate," the Bucks' official Twitter account shared.

Despite the loss of their second most productive player, the Bucks went on to beat the Bulls in Round 1 and steal Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in Round 2. Their Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series is currently deadlocked at 1-1.

Game 3 will tipoff on Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee. There is hope that Middleton could return at some point during this series, but the cushion of a few extra wins would no doubt help him ease back into full-time action.

Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game through the 2021-22 regular season. He also played an integral role in the Bucks' NBA title run in 2020-21.

Stay tuned for updates on Middleton's evolving injury situation.