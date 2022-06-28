Bucks Rookie Shares Text From Giannis Following NBA Draft

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks smiles at fans near the end of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 119-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo got right to it after the Milwaukee Bucks selected MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th overall pick in the NBA draft.

According to CBS58's Scott Grodsky, the two-time MVP texted Beauchamp on draft day, saying: “Welcome to the team, let’s go win a ship.”

The Bucks selected the athletic G-League slasher with their late first-round pick hoping to add some length to their squad.

Standing at 6-6, and just under 200 pounds, Beauchamp has all the tools to become a standout two-way threat if he can continue to develop his skillset.

The lanky guard-forward showed flashes of three-level scoring ability which Milwaukee will look to unlock as they try to get back to the top of the NBA mountain.

Coming off another MVP-caliber campaign this past season, Giannis and a healthy Bucks squad should once again be right in the thick of the Eastern Conference race.