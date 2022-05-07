Bucks vs. Celtics Has Crazy Finish: Fans React

What a finish in Milwaukee. After a questionable call by officials, Celtics guard Marcus Smart found himself on the line with his final foul shot, down two.

Smart intentionally missed, catching the rim. Giving Boston not one, not two, but three chances in regulation. Before Al Horford tipped the ball in after the buzzer; securing a Bucks victory.

NBA fans reacted to the wild ending on social media.

"How do you not call a foul on Bobby Portis?!" one user asked. "Smart grabs the rebound and Portis grabs Smart."

"1 of the first 3 shoulda went down," another commented.

"Al's first tip was so close," tweeted a sick Celtics fan.

"What a game," replied Wendell Ferreira. "Wow."

"This game should be in overtime. The officials should be ashamed of how poorly this game was called," said another user. "Bucks fans should be embarrassed that Giannis put up 42 and they only won by 2. Also if that goaltending was called, the Celtics win. [Expletive] you.

"I need to see that Marcus Smart play again," another tweeted. "It looked like a no-doubt shooting foul. I have no idea how someone could look at that and say 'he wasn’t shooting.' Lost Boston the game."

A tough loss for the Celtics. But this series seems to have the makings of a seven-game bout.