Bucs Announce 2 Key Players Out Vs. Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially ruled out two players for Sunday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots — one on each side of the ball.

On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Jamel Dean will both not play this weekend, per Bucs insider Rick Stroud.

During this past weekend’s Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Bernard suffered a minor MCL sprain. As a result, he’s been unable to participate in all three practices this week. With the veteran RB out, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II will handle backfield reps.

Dean also suffered a knee injury on Sunday. While the issue isn’t serious, the Bucs will likely be very cautious with his return as they already have several gaps at the cornerback position.

With Dean out and starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting already shelved by an elbow dislocation in Week 1, the Bucs will be forced to utilize veteran backups Ross Cockrell and Dee Delaney, along with newly signed Richard Sherman, opposite Carlton Davis this week.

Tampa Bay’s marquee matchup against the Patriots will kickoff in primetime at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.