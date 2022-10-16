Bucs Announce Encouraging Cam Brate Update After Scary Hit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After a scary scene during Sunday's game that saw Bucs tight end Cam Brate taken off on a stretcher, the team reportedly shared some positive news, via The Athletic's Greg Auman.

Per Auman: "Good news from Bucs, as tight end Cam Brate is flying back to Tampa with the team tonight after being evaluated for a neck injury at a Pittsburgh hospital."

Brate took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter just two weeks removed from the concussion that he suffered in the Kansas City game.

Play was stopped for eight minutes as both teams gathered around the veteran TE to make sure he was ok.

Brate's facemask was removed and he was ultimately transported to a local hospital. But he was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd before leaving the stadium.

After the game, coach Todd Bowles said that Brate has a neck injury but has movement in all of his extremities.

"Tough sport. We all love him to death. We all hope he's ok," said Bucs QB Tom Brady postgame.