Bucs Announce Injury Update On LB Shaquil Barrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another key injury loss Sunday on the road to defending their Super Bowl title.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Times‘ Rick Stroud reported that star edge rusher Shaquil Barrett is out for the rest of the regular season.

“[Shaq] Barrett has a sprained MCL and ACL and is out for the regular season,” Stroud tweeted. Adding, Tampa “is hopeful to get him back for the playoffs.”

Barrett was listed as questionable to return at halftime on Sunday. And while the two-time Pro Bowler returned, he re-aggravated the injury was forced to miss the rest of the afternoon.

The loss of Barrett is a tough one for a Bucs’ defense that looked to be putting things together in recent weeks. He’s done a great job of generating pressure off the edge, getting home 10 times this season and forcing three fumbles.

Tampa Bay is already down key offensive members Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, and pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is battling through a torn rotator cuff.

Bucs with multiple 10+ sack seasons: – Simeon Rice

– Warren Sapp

– Lee Roy Selmon

– Shaq "Sack" Barrett

Shaquil Barrett’s career really took off after arriving in Tampa back in 2019. In his first season with the Bucs, Shaq racked up 19.5 sacks on his way to his first Pro Bowl honors. Since then, Barrett’s numbers have dropped a bit, but he isn’t any less effective.

Now the Buccaneers must rely on rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and reserves Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill.