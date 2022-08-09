Bucs Announce Starter At Tight End Following Gronk's Retirement

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his team scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unveiled their first depth chart in advance of the 2022-23 season.

One of the more notable position battles that have taken place through training camp has been at tight end. It's mainly been between Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph but the former is currently listed as the team's starter after the first two weeks of practice.

This shouldn't be a surprise to many considering that Brate has been on the team for the last eight seasons.

Rudolph just signed with the Bucs last month after spending the 2021 season with the New York Giants.

Brate has been Rob Gronkowski's backup for the last couple of seasons and has put up good numbers despite not getting as many snaps. He has a combined 527 receiving yards and six touchdowns dating back to 2020.

He's also shown the ability to put up TE1 numbers before Gronkowski showed up. In 2016 and 2017, Brate had over 500+ receiving yards and 6+ touchdowns catching passes from Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

He'll have a chance to get back to those numbers and even set new career highs this season with Tom Brady back at the helm