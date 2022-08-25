Bucs Announce Surprising Tom Brady Preseason Game Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After a lengthy stint away from the team, Tom Brady is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale this weekend.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced that the superstar quarterback and the rest of the Bucs' healthy players will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Brady returned to practice earlier this week after an 11-day, unexplained hiatus. Unsurprisingly though, the all-time great QB reportedly got back into the swing of things without a hitch.

Fans and analysts have been theorizing about the possible reason for the 45-year-old quarterback's absence, but nothing firm has materialized.

Either way, it appears Brady will take the field for his first in-game preseason action on Saturday. Given his veteran status, the Buccaneers likely won't work him too hard in this weekend's preseason finale.

Saturday night's game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.