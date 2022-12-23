Bucs Could Be Without Several Key Starters This Weekend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one banged-up football team right now.

They've been missing several regulars at practice this week and that continued on Friday. According to Rick Stroud, the Bucs were without Donovan Smith, Jamal Dean, Vita Vea, Genard Avery, and Carl Nassib during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

This isn't good news for a 6-8 team that's fighting for their playoff lives. The Bucs currently have a one-game lead in the NFC South over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Vea and Dean were not available for last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to their respective injuries. Smith has been playing but has also been dealing with some things over the last couple of weeks.

Nassib was seen working with a trainer earlier in the week before missing practice on Friday.

It remains to be seen if any of these players will be good to go for Monday night's massive game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.