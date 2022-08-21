Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New York Jets and Houston Texans, has been released.

Smith has 23 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown in 29 career games. He also has 52 rushing yards and a touchdown from 2019 with the Jets.

Smith played in just two games for the Jets last year, spending the year on and off their practice squad. He signed a reserve/future deal with the Buccaneers at the end of last season.

The move still leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with more than enough wide receivers to feed this coming season.

Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage and Tyler Johnson are just a few of the options the Bucs have right now.

Tampa Bay aren't lacking for tight end options either. Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph both have talent, and the team invested heavily in rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

As for Vyncint Smith, he may be hard-pressed to find a team to latch onto this late in the offseason.

Which other wide receivers will make the Buccaneers' final roster?