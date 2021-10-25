NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Buccaneers Fan News

More is reportedly coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received – and then gave back – Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball.

Brady set an NFL record on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in league history to reach the 600 touchdown mark. He threw the record-setting touchdown pass to Mike Evans, who promptly gave it away to a fan in the stands.

The Buccaneers were able to get the ball back, reportedly bartering with the fan in the stands. While the ball is reportedly worth north of $500,000, the fan gave it back for some memorabilia and a $1,000 gift card to the team store.

In addition to the replacement game ball, the Bucs gave fan Byron Kennedy a $1,000 gift card to their team store for returning the ball from Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass … — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2021

However, according to sports business insider Darren Rovell, the team is planning to do more for the fan.

“Expect more to come from the team in the next 48 hours,” he reports.

The @Buccaneers staff is having discussions on how to better compensate the fan who gave up the Brady ball. Expect more to come from the team in the next 48 hours. https://t.co/IMBsOAaq56 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2021

That’s good to hear.

“Don’t ever underestimate the power of goodwill in business. Before this becomes a “30 for 30” – lol!” one fan tweeted.

“Give the man a luxury suite for a season, $100k and a first class trip for 2 to anywhere in the world,” one fan proposed.

“I get it, I really do but the greed on this thread is insane. The ball goes to the HOF. People donate to museums all the time. A team signed helmet, a game worn, fully inscribed & signed Brady jersey, tickets through the rest of the season and a photo op with Brady gets the deal,” another fan added.

Those are all fair comments. It’s understandable for people to want the Bucs to do more, but, at the same time, it’s also OK if the fan just wanted Brady to get his ball back and isn’t asking for that much more.