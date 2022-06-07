Bucs Free Agent Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing With Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Akiem Hicks is pretty fired up about getting the chance to play with Tom Brady again in 2022.

Hicks signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when free agency opened after spending the previous six seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Before that, he spent the 2015 season with the New England Patriots and got to see what it was like to play with Brady first-hand.

He confirmed to the media on Tuesday that he feels "spoiled" to play with someone like Brady.

“Something I’ve thought of often is that when I came into the league I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady as my first two quarterbacks,” Hicks said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "And then I went to Chicago – it wasn’t Drew Brees and Tom Brady, let me say that, right? I feel spoiled to have somebody on the other side of the ball that can deliver all the time, and he’s proven it over the years.”

Brady had another tremendous season in 2021 after he threw for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Hicks will be a big help to the Bucs' front seven after racking up 25 total tackles (19 solo), and 3.5 sacks last season.

The two will try to win their first Super Bowl together as teammates.