Bucs Get Encouraging Injury News On Monday

The Tampa Bay Bucs received excellent news regarding nose tackle Vita Vea on Monday.

After suffering what looked to be a potentially season-ending injury on the last play of the game in Washington, Vea should be able to avoid a trip to the IR.

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, the injury isn’t as significant as the team originally feared.

Great news for Bucs with Vita Vea and his knee, as he’s only dealing with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain. Shouldn’t even need to go on injured reserve. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 15, 2021

The standout defensive lineman had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Since being drafted drafted 12th overall by the Buccaneers out of Washington, Vea has been a key piece in the middle of a loaded Tampa front seven.

Luckily, his team shouldn’t be without him for too long.

Highest-graded DI of 2020:

1. Aaron Donald – 94.5

2. Chris Jones – 90.3

3. Vita Vea – 90.1 pic.twitter.com/8EOgXwL4bV — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2021

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a surprising two-game losing skid. The Bucs lost in New Orleans 36-27 before the bye week.

After the bye, the Buccaneers were still out of sorts. Quarterback Tom Brady struggled out of the gates, throwing two interceptions in his first six attempts. Though one of the picks wasn’t exactly on the 44-year-old QB.

WFT upset the reigning Super Bowl champs 29-19 in Landover. Despite losing a star of their own.

Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL, ending his season in Week 10.

Here’s to hoping Vea can return to the Bucs’ D sooner rather than later.