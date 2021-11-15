The Spun

Bucs Get Encouraging Injury News On Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery during a game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball while being chased by Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Bucs received excellent news regarding nose tackle Vita Vea on Monday.

After suffering what looked to be a potentially season-ending injury on the last play of the game in Washington, Vea should be able to avoid a trip to the IR.

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, the injury isn’t as significant as the team originally feared.

“Great news for the Bucs with Vita Vea and his knee,” Auman tweeted. “He’s only dealing with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain. Shouldn’t even need to go on injured reserve.”

The standout defensive lineman had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Since being drafted drafted 12th overall by the Buccaneers out of Washington, Vea has been a key piece in the middle of a loaded Tampa front seven.

Luckily, his team shouldn’t be without him for too long.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a surprising two-game losing skid. The Bucs lost in New Orleans 36-27 before the bye week.

After the bye, the Buccaneers were still out of sorts. Quarterback Tom Brady struggled out of the gates, throwing two interceptions in his first six attempts. Though one of the picks wasn’t exactly on the 44-year-old QB.

WFT upset the reigning Super Bowl champs 29-19 in Landover. Despite losing a star of their own.

Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL, ending his season in Week 10.

Here’s to hoping Vea can return to the Bucs’ D sooner rather than later.

