Bucs Get Major Roster Boost Ahead Of Cowboys Game

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the NFC's only home underdog in Wild Card Weekend as they take on the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys. But they'll have a pretty notable boost coming to their defense as they take on the NFC's No. 2 offense.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Bucs starting cornerback Carlton Davis will play against the Cowboys on Monday. Davis leads the team in passes defended but missed four games this season due to injury.

The Bucs cornerback has been out with a shoulder injury for the last two weeks. He managed to play every snap on defense against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 and previously missed Weeks 7 and 8.

Davis has seven interceptions, 64 passes defended, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in five years and 64 games for the Buccaneers.

Suffice it to say, the Buccaneers will be happy to have him back for their biggest game of the season.

Tampa Bay enter the game as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys. Given that they had the second-worst offense in the NFC and finished just 8-9 this season, it's not too surprising.

But playoff teams with a losing record going in have actually done pretty well in the past. The most notable example of that is the 2010 Seattle Seahawks, who famously shocked the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints after going 7-9 in the regular season.

The Buccaneers still have Tom Brady, so you can never count them out of any game from the get go.

Will the Bucs pull the upset on Monday?