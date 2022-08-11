Bucs GM Reveals His First Impression Of Julio Jones

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned some heads when they signed receiver Julio Jones this offseason.

Jones agreed to a one-year $8 million contract with the Bucs in late July after he was released by the Tennessee Titans in mid-March.

Since Jones signed, he's been a good fit on the practice field and that was echoed by Bucs general manager Jason Licht on Thursday.

He’s been more than I expected, to be honest,” Licht said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

Jones figures to be the WR3 for the Bucs behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Russell Gage was on track to be that guy until Jones signed. It also doesn't help that he's currently sidelined with a leg injury.

Jones has been one of the best receivers in the NFL throughout his career but has struggled to stay healthy the last two years. From 2014-2019, he finished with at least 1,400 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Since then, he's had back-to-back seasons of less than 800 receiving yards with only four combined touchdowns.

If Jones can stay healthy this season, there's a good chance that he will get back to being that 1,000-yard receiver that all cornerbacks feared going up against.