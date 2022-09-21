Bucs Had 2 Notable Absences At Practice Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for a contest against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, they may do so without a few key players.

Wide receiver Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were not with the team during practice. For Jones, it was expected as he receives veteran's days off, but for Godwin, it could be a bad sign.

"Today is a scheduled day off for Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin was not out at practice during the window open to media," Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman said. "Godwin is working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in the opener at Dallas."

Jones missed Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, but could be back this weekend. As for Godwin, he also missed the Saints game and doesn't appear any closer to seeing the field after picking up a hamstring injury in the first week of the season.

Tampa Bay will also be without star wide receiver Mike Evans, who is serving a one-game suspension.