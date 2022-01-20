Bucs Have 2 Key Returns At Practice On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had two key players return for today’s practice.

After missing Wednesday’s walkthrough, running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen were both active for the first full practice of the week on Thursday.

Fournette is still listed on the Bucs’ injured reserve with a hamstring injury that held him out for the final three games of the regular season and last weekend’s Wild Card win. Because he’s still on the IR, the Tampa Bay organization was not required to reveal the extent of his participation in today’s practice.

Jensen missed yesterday’s walkthrough due to an ankle injury he suffered during Saturday’s playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles — but his return to practice today is promising heading into the divisional round.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs also suffered an ankle injury this past weekend. Unfortunately for the Bucs, he was unable to participate in today’s practice.

Running back Ronald Jones (ankle), wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphey-Bunting (hamstring) were all working with trainers today after missing last weekend’s win. Each of these players are questionable to take the field this weekend.

Tampa Bay will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional round matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.