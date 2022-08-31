Bucs Have NFL's Oldest Roster This Year: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his teammates during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the 2022 NFL season draws near, Spotrac decided to take a look at the age of rosters across the league.

Rebuilding teams like the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the youngest in the league. Meanwhile, contending teams like the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints are among the oldest.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the crown for oldest team, though. Naturally, fans were somewhat concerned about the team's health entering the 2022 campaign.

"This is why I left the Bucs out of the playoffs. Just not a recipe for success. Of course as long as old man Brady can still sling it there is plenty of hope," one fan said.

Of course, the reactions from fans wouldn't be complete without a few fans poking fun at Tom Brady's age. They think he's the one skewing the numbers.

"If it wasn't for Brady, Bucs would be 32nd on this list," one fan joked.

"Brady is really driving up the averages over in Tampa," another fan said.

Will the Buccaneers advanced age keep them from competing for another Super Bowl this year?