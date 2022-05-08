Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walk to the sidelines before the start of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season.

One of them reportedly won't be back.

According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for the 2022 season in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers added to their defensive line depth during the 2022 NFL Draft, making a Suh return unlikely.

Suh has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL since getting drafted out of Nebraska.

However, it sounds like he'll be playing on a new team in 2022.