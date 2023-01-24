Bucs Have Requested Notable Offensive Coordinator Interview

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bucs could be looking to poach an offensive assistant from one of the promising young teams in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "The Buccaneers have requested permission to interview Jaguars pass-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator job, per sources." Noting, "Veteran coach helped Jacksonville rank 10th in passing offense with Trevor Lawrence at QB."

Fans reacted to the Bucs request on Twitter.

"Poor guy," a user replied.

"Now do his resume pre-Trevor Lawrence… wasn't good. Smh," another commented. "He was also just the pass game coordinator. It's Pederson's offense."

"Alternate title: 'Quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped Jacksonville rank 10th in passing offense with Jim Bob Cooter at OC,'" tweeted SB Nation's John Whiticar.

"You have to be weary that Pederson controls that offense and JBC isn't going to replicate it in Tampa," another said.

Plenty of changes aboard the Bucs' pirate ship.