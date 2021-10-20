Bucs Insider Has Practice Update On WR Antonio Brown

Buccaneers star wide receiver Antonio Brown has found his way onto the Tampa Bay injury report.

According to team insider Rick Stroud, head coach Bruce Arians informed reporters that Brown missed today’s practice due to a sprained ankle injury.

Bucs WR Antonio Brown didn’t practice due to a sprained ankle. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 20, 2021

Through Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown logged a game-high 93 yards on nine receptions — connecting with Tom Brady for a 23-yard touchdown snag in the first quarter. And despite sitting out with a COVID-19 designation in Week 3, the 33-year-old wideout has been productive through his five games this season — sitting second in yards behind Mike Evans (418) and tied with Evans and Rob Gronkoswki for endzone appearances (4).

Tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also didn’t practice today with unspecified injuries, per multiple reports. Howard is fresh off a breakout performance with six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. Pierre-Paul also showed out this past weekend, notching his first half sack of the year.

The Bucs are also still without Gronkowski, who suffered a serious blow to the ribs in Week 3. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) are both listed as questionable this week after missing Week 6’s contest. And recently-signed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury suffered on Thursday.

Wednesday’s final injury report later this afternoon should shed some more light on who will be available for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.