Bucs Insider Offers New Update On WR Antonio Brown

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a light practice with no helmets or pads.

According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, star wide receiver Antonio Brown was not present for today’s media portion of practice.

Brown has not seen the field since suffering a high-ankle sprain back in Week 6. Bruce Arians has said the veteran wideout is “making progress,” per Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, but no real update will be given until tomorrow’s first full practice of the week.

If Brown is able to make a return to practice in any capacity on Thursday, his chances of playing in Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts significantly increase.

In addition to his ankle injury, Brown is also dealing with a scandal stemming from reports involving an allegedly fraudulent vaccination card. His absence from this past weekend’s game reportedly had nothing to do with these allegations.

Despite missing five games this year, Brown currently ranks third amongst Buccaneers receivers with 418 yards and four touchdowns.