Bucs Insider Shoots Down Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the subject of increasing trade rumors, one report of a potential interested team is being heavily refuted by a team insider.

Several days ago NFL insider Dan Sileo reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a potential trade target. Sileo claims that the report comes straight from Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee.

But Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud quickly pumped the brakes on that rumor. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Stroud said that the team's own coaches are against bringing Garoppolo into the fold.

“If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already," Stroud quoted a coach as saying.

That's a pretty brutal assessment from an NFL coach. But it's one that might shared among other coaches throughout the league.

It's no secret that Jimmy Garoppolo's arm strength is his one of his most questionable traits. His inability to throw an accurate deep ball cost the 49ers dearly in Super Bowl LIV and last season's NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo is in an offense that is already tailor-made to maximize his abilities. If that doesn't make him into an elite quarterback, it's hard to envision any offense that can.

With Trey Lance on the rise and the rest of the NFL's quarterback positions pretty much settled, there aren't going to be many suitors for Garoppolo's services heading into training camp.

Will Garoppolo find a new team this summer?