Bucs Legend Mike Alstott Makes Opinion On Team Very Clear

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked more like his all-time great self during the final drive of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

With 44 seconds, no timeouts and 60 yards to the end zone, Brady led the Bucs on a six-play, game-winning touchdown drive — snapping the team's previous three-game losing streak.

Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott believes this game-winning drive is just what the doctor ordered to get the team back on track for a playoff push.

"I think in both phases, last game really showed they have what it takes to do this, and they need to get on a run," the ex-fullback said, per Fox News Digital. "With Tom and the other guys, I think that they'll get it done."

This was the 55th game-winning touchdown drive of Brady's career, claiming the solo NFL record.

Alsott is in Munich for the Bucs' special Germany game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Tampa Bay is 4-5 on the season and in need of a late-season push if the team wants to make another postseason run.