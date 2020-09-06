Bucs Announce New Jersey Number For RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced the signing of running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday afternoon.

Fournette, a former top-five NFL Draft pick, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons.

“On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the signing of running back Leonard Fournette, who had been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. In three seasons with the Jaguars, Fournette ran for 2,631 yards and added 134 receptions for 1,009 yards, scoring 19 total touchdowns in that span,” Tampa Bay announced.

Fournette, who wore No. 27 in Jacksonville, will be rocking a new number with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll wear No. 28.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said that Ronald Jones II is still the team’s starting running back, but Fournette will get carries.

“That’s one position [where] I don’t think you can have enough good guys,” he said. “That’s the one area where nicks and bruises really add up and when you can get a player of that caliber – I’ve gotten great reviews from people that know him and have coached him. He’ll fit right in and then we’ll see what role happens and how fast it can happen. RoJo is our guy, Shady is ready for his role, so it’s just going to be building roles as we go along and having enough quality players to finish this thing.”

Tampa Bay opens the regular season a week from today against the Saints in New Orleans.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.