Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon.

Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that -- than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "If he was just sitting over there and not getting us going and not trying to help us, he wouldn't be who he is today."

"I love that from him. I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."

This tirade came with less than a minute remaining in the first half when the Bucs were down 10-6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It ended up not making that much of a difference as the Bucs got upset, 20-18. They'll look to put together a better performance when they take on the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.