Bucs Made Big Mistake With Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball

The NFL’s record book received another notable Tom Brady addition on Sunday afternoon, as the legendary quarterback threw his 600th touchdown pass.

Brady has become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 career passing touchdowns. He hit the mark during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback found wide receiver Mike Evans over the middle for the score.

TOM BRADY BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER WITH 600 NFL PASS TDS 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3m2khQFg7M — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2021

The Buccaneers made an unfortunate mistake with the 600th passing touchdown ball, though. It appears that Evans gave the ball away to a fan in the stands.

Oops.

Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan. Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oIYu1xmcdu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Brady didn’t seem to care in the moment. And, based on his reaction to setting the all-time passing record in New England, he probably doesn’t want the ball, anyway.

Still, the Buccaneers are going to want to get that 600th passing touchdown football back from the fan in the stands.

What is that ball worth?