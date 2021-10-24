The Spun

Bucs Made Big Mistake With Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL’s record book received another notable Tom Brady addition on Sunday afternoon, as the legendary quarterback threw his 600th touchdown pass.

Brady has become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 career passing touchdowns. He hit the mark during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback found wide receiver Mike Evans over the middle for the score.

The Buccaneers made an unfortunate mistake with the 600th passing touchdown ball, though. It appears that Evans gave the ball away to a fan in the stands.

Oops.

Brady didn’t seem to care in the moment. And, based on his reaction to setting the all-time passing record in New England, he probably doesn’t want the ball, anyway.

Still, the Buccaneers are going to want to get that 600th passing touchdown football back from the fan in the stands.

What is that ball worth?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.