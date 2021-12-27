Bucs Make Roster Decision On WR Breshad Perriman

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is back. On Monday, the Bucs activated the veteran off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the previous two games.

Perriman’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense. Since his placement on the COVID list, receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were lost to injuries. Not to mention, top running back Leonard Fournette.

The last time Perriman suited up for Tampa Bay he pulled in a 58-yard touchdown to beat the Bills.

Now the former first-round pick out of Central Florida will return to take some pressure off Antonio Brown.

With the Bucs’ top receivers out, AB received 15 Tom Brady targets. Brown pulled in 10 of them for 101 yards in the teams blowout win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

In four games with the Tampa, Perriman’s tallied four catches for 82 yards and a single TD. Those numbers should get a bump after this week’s game against the New York Jets, a team Perriman played with last season.