Bucs Offensive Line Reportedly Suffers Crushing Injury Blow

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The hits just keep on coming for the Bucs offensive line.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

"Source tells me that it’s a torn ACL/MCL for Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie," she tweeted. "Really tough break. He was very much pushing for that starting left guard spot."

Stinnie was carted off the field three days ago in the second half of the Bucs preseason game against his former team, the Titans.

The injury occurred when the former undrafted free agent out of James Madison got tangled up on a one-yard run.

Training camp has been hard on the Bucs in the trenches. The team is still trying to recover from losing Pro Bowler Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to free agency.

Meanwhile Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down early with a knee injury that's expected to keep him out for a long time and All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is dealing with an oblique injury.