Bucs OL Has Honest Admission About Retirement Decision

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet surprising retirement at 28 years old may have been more shocking than Tom Brady unretiring. But a recent admission from Marpet really puts the decision into perspective.

In an interview with The Guardian, Marpet said that the physical toll on his body was too great to continue playing. He expressed serious concerns over the long-term health effects of playing - especially head trauma, joint pain and post-surgery aches.

“The biggest reason for me was the physical toll: I didn’t want any more of that. There were some things I wanted to accomplish in my career that I had done,” Marpet said. “I loved playing football. But one of my strongest values is health and if I’m really going to live out what’s important to me it doesn’t make sense to keep playing. There are also the unknowns of the head trauma of the NFL and how that plays out. Plus, your joints, the aches and pains that come with surgeries and all that stuff.”

Marpet said that he developed sleep apnea and hypertension while maintaining his 300-pound playing weight. He noted that despite eating as clean as he could, it wasn't enough to avoid health problems.

Fortunately, Ali Marpet managed to secure a tiny sum before calling it quits. The Guardian estimates he's earned $37 million from his NFL playing days.

Now Marpet is returning to school for an advanced degree with hopes of becoming a therapist.

In seven seasons with the Buccaneers, Marpet started 101 games, winning a Super Bowl in 2020 and making the Pro Bowl in 2021.

We wish Marpet the best in his next career.