Breaking: Patriots, Bucs Agree To Rob Gronkowski Trade

Well, that escalated quickly.

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to a trade involving former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. The tight end had been retired for a year, but decided to come back to play with Tom Brady.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has the details on the blockbuster trade involving the two teams. Gronkowski had one year and $10 million left on his contract.

“Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN,” he reports.

The trade is reportedly pending a physical. Reports have suggested that Gronkowski already took his physical.

Gronkowski has reportedly been preparing for an NFL comeback, adding weight this offseason. He’s motivated to play again.

Gronkowski played for the Patriots from 2010-18. He won three Super Bowls playing for Bill Belichick.

Now, he’ll try to win a fourth win Brady in Tampa Bay.