Breaking: Patriots, Bucs Agree To Rob Gronkowski Trade

Tom Brady talking to Rob Gronkowski.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Well, that escalated quickly.

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to a trade involving former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. The tight end had been retired for a year, but decided to come back to play with Tom Brady.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has the details on the blockbuster trade involving the two teams. Gronkowski had one year and $10 million left on his contract.

“Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN,” he reports.

The trade is reportedly pending a physical. Reports have suggested that Gronkowski already took his physical.

Gronkowski has reportedly been preparing for an NFL comeback, adding weight this offseason. He’s motivated to play again.

Gronkowski played for the Patriots from 2010-18. He won three Super Bowls playing for Bill Belichick.

Now, he’ll try to win a fourth win Brady in Tampa Bay.

