Bucs Get Promising News On Defense Before Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got some good news regarding star cornerback Carlton Davis III on Saturday afternoon.

As pointed out by Bucs insider Rick Stroud, the team has not elevated any defensive backs from their practice roster ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. This likely means that Tampa Bay expects Davis to take to field as a healthy participant.

#Bucs aren’t expected to promote any players from the practice squad today, which bodes well for CB Carlton Davis, who is questionable with a hamstring. Team expects Davis to play. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 18, 2021

After not being listed on the injury report for Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, Davis appeared on the list as a limited participant on Friday.

As of right now, the fourth-year CB is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for tomorrow’s game.

Davis got off to a solid start in his 2021 season with an impressive performance against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. On three passes defended, the former second-round pick logged two tackles and one interception.

The Bucs lost their other starting corner, Sean Murphy-Bunting, with a dislocated elbow in the first half of their season-opener last week — making Davis’ status all the more important.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Jason Pierre Paul (hand), tight end Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) all notched DNP designations for Friday’s practice, but should also be ready to go tomorrow afternoon.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will kickoff against the Falcons in Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.