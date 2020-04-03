Bucs QBs Coach Shares Major Jameis Winston Personal News

The 2020 offseason hasn’t been an ideal one for Jameis Winston, but the former Florida State quarterback has already accomplished something major off of the field.

Winston, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, remains unsigned on the free agency market. Tampa Bay signed six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady in late March.

The Bucs have officially moved on from Winston, who’s yet to receive any significant interest on the free agency market. It’s unclear when Winston will find his new NFL home.

Winston has already had something big to celebrate this offseason, though. He reportedly married his longtime fiancee last week.

Bucs QBs coach Clyde Christensen revealed the big news during an interview.

Bucs QBs coach Clyde Christensen reveals that Jameis Winston married his long time fiancé Breion Allen last Friday. https://t.co/htGTxbLqHr — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 3, 2020

Christensen remains confident in Winston’s abilities, as well.

“[Jameis] works. It was a shock to me. He is humble, he works every bit as hard as Peyton (Manning) and Andrew (Luck) did. I mean he works. This guy overworks, probably over-trains is one of his problems. But I think it’s going to click. Hopefully, he lands exactly in the right place. I trust God he’ll get to the right place,” he told Pat McAfee.

Hopefully Jameis and his new wife can find their new NFL home soon.