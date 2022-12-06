Bucs Release Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Game

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon following their improbable 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

They officially waived wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Darden played in 21 games throughout the last two seasons with the Bucs. In those games, he racked up eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns.

He was primarily used as their punt returner during that time where he averaged 9.4 yards per return. He's also averaged 20 yards per kick return on 21 career kickoff returns.

Darden is a former 2021 fourth-round pick out of North Texas where he was there from 2017-20. During that time, he compiled 230 receptions for 2,782 yards and 38 touchdowns.

If he's not claimed in the next 24 hours, the Bucs' can then sign him to their practice squad.