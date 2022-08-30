Bucs Released Tom Brady's Good Friend On Tuesday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Bucs let go of one of Tom Brady's closest teammates on Tuesday.

Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, "Bucs cut QB and Tom Brady BFF, Ryan Griffin."

Adding that the team "Also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Potoa'e."

The veteran reserve has been with the team for the past eight seasons after going undrafted out of Tulane. Griffin spent 2021 on the practice squad but spent most of his time on the active roster over the last six or so years.

The 32-year-old really doesn't much in the way of regular season experience outside of a couple of games in 2019. But he's seen plenty of preseason action and knows the Bucs' system.

Griffin resigned with Tampa back in May. But right now it looks like the team is ready to move forward with Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert as the backups and Griffin being welcome back as the practice squad QB.