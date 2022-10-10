Bucs Released Veteran Player Following Sunday's Win

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but that win will be the last game for one veteran player.

On Monday, the Buccaneers released veteran linebacker Kenny Young from their active roster. Young played 16 snaps on special teams and assisted on one tackle in the 21-15 win over the Falcons.

Young's tenure with the Buccaneers was a brief one, lasting four games and totaling 70 snaps - all on special teams. He will now be seeking his fifth NFL team in the last four years.

In his first four NFL seasons, Young had the making of a solid linebacker. After going to the Baltimore Ravens as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he played every game as a rookie, starting three, and totaling 51 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Young was relegated to special teams duty in his second season with the Ravens and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the season. The Rams promptly restored him to playing on defense, where he thrived for two seasons.

Young started the 2021 season with the Rams but was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he started six more games.

In the offseason, Young signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent several months with them before being released. He signed with the Buccaneers just before the start of the season.