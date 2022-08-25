Bucs Released Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday Morning

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation on Thursday.

As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

On top of his injury issues, Grayson got the boot in order to free up a spot for veteran linebacker Genard Avery on the Buccaneers' 80-man roster

Tampa Bay had the freedom to make this move due to some serious depth at the wide receiver position on this year's roster. The team picked up Russell Gage and Julio Jones earlier this offseason, pushing Grayson further down the WR depth chart.

After years as an NFL practice squad journeyman, Grayson finally caught on for a breakout year of production this past season. If he clears waivers, the 28-year-old wideout will revert to the Bucs' injured reserve list.