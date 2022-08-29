Bucs Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few teams in the NFL are as completely stacked at wide receiver as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So when they release a wide receiver, teams are going to take notice.

According to Bucs insider Greg Auman via Dov Kleiman, the Bucs have released wide receiver Jerreth Sterns. Sterns was an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky who led the FBS in receptions yards and touchdowns last year.

As the top receiver in the Hilltoppers' high-octane offense, Sterns caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. All of those were school records and among the highest in NCAA history.

Unfortunately, Sterns' incredible college numbers didn't wow people in the NFL. He went undrafted and signed with the Buccaneers as a UDFA several days later.

Even if Jerreth Sterns hadn't gone undrafted, he would have been hard-pressed to make this Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

The Bucs have a number of proven commodities at wide receiver including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage and Julio Jones. They have no shortage of mouths to feed from the receiver position.

But maybe another NFL team will give Sterns a chance. If not on the active roster, then maybe on their practice squad sometime this season.

Will any NFL teams take a flyer on Jerreth Sterns before Week 1?