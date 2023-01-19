Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth of recent success:

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken has helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships and has significant offensive coordinator experience at the NFL level. In fact, he served as OC in Tampa Bay from 2016-18.

Monken also spent time as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 before taking his current job under Kirby Smart in 2020.

The Buccaneers finished the 2022 season with the 15th-ranked offense in the league, despite having Tom Brady under center. With uncertainty at the quarterback position moving forward, whoever takes over as OC has an interesting challenge ahead.