Bucs Reportedly Tried Out Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly on the lookout for a new offensive lineman.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Bucs gave veteran lineman Earl Watford a tryout on Tuesday. The trial run was likely in connection to the loss of right guard Alex Cappa, who fractured his ankle in Tampa Bay’s Wild Card win over the WFT.

In 2015, Watford started four games at guard for the Buccaneers.

He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft. After four years in Arizona, Watford was picked up by Cleveland in 2018 — finally landing in Tampa Bay in 2019. Over his seven years in the league, the 6-foot-4, 265 lbs lineman out of James Madison has started 25 games and played in 71.

If the Bucs were to give him a shot, Watford would have some big shoes to fill. In just his third year in the league, Cappa has started every game over the past two seasons.

Going up against Cam Jordan and the strong New Orleans pass rush in the next round, Tampa Bay can use all the help they can get. The Saints have been extremely disruptive of Tom Brady in the pocket this year, forcing three interceptions and three sacks in a 38-3 win over the Bucs in Week 9.

Tampa Bay will take on the Saints Sunday at 6:40 p.m. E.T.