Bucs Reveal If They Would Welcome Rob Gronkowski Back

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

It's been a little over a month since tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.

It surprised some people and left some Buccaneers fans upset, especially since he's been such a big part of the team's offense the last couple of seasons.

Gronkowski has said multiple times that he's moved on to a different chapter of his life but that doesn't mean the Bucs wouldn't take him back if he changed his mind.

General manager Jason Licht spoke to the media on Thursday and said that it would be hard to turn down a return from Gronkowski.

“I don’t want to deal with hypotheticals,” Licht said via the Tampa Bay Times. "But we all know Gronk is a hell of a player. It would be hard to turn down.”

It's similar to the stance that the team had when Tom Brady originally retired in February but came back in March.

Right now though, history looks unlikely to repeat itself. The Bucs look to be set at the position heading into the season with Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph likely getting the bulk of the snaps.