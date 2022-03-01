Bucs Reveal What They’d Want In A Tom Brady Trade

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has revealed a steep asking price for a now-retired Tom Brady.

Though the all-time great quarterback announced his retirement after the 2021 campaign, the Bucs still hold the rights to his Tampa Bay contract. And if another NFL team wants to gain those rights for the 2022 season, they’ll apparently have to pay a pretty penny.

When asked about the possibility of a Tom Brady trade on Tuesday, Arians set the price at a whopping five first-round picks.

“Five No. 1’s,” he said, per Tampa Bay insider Rick Stroud.

Though Brady seems to be getting settled into retired life, rumors are still swirling about a potential 2022 return with a different team — most notably with his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

Arians shot down this possibility earlier today as well.

“Nope. Bad business,” he said of making accommodations for Brady to return with a new team.

In order to provide some relief against his 2022 cap hit, the Bucs are delaying putting Brady on the reserve/retired list until after June 1. This move will allow the team to spread his $17 million dead cap hit over two seasons.